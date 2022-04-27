Prescribed cannabis seized by police at patient's home

Police seized a city man's legally-held cannabis which he had been medically prescribed for a life-long condition.

Ryan Specter, of Wilson Place in Poringland, is a UK registered medicinal cannabis patient who was prescribed Adven Flos 17 by London-based private pharmacist provider Sapphire Medical Clinics.

The 27-year-old was diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder at the age of five.

Cannabis helps people with the disorder handle some of the more severe symptoms including agitation, irritability and lack of restraint.

Following a row with neighbours in October, Mr Specter began receiving cannabis complaint forms which culminated with officers seizing the medicinal product from his flat on Sunday.

Following investigations police have contacted Mr Specter and made arrangements for the return of the cannabis.

Mr Specter said: "I am still dismayed by how forces are handling this and wish to see more change on that front.

"It's very concerning when there could be patients more frail than myself who may be deprived of their medication.

"Pharmaceutical company GW Pharmaceuticals actually have a massive cannabis farm in Wissington near King's Lynn.

"That is one of the reasons I am so shocked police do not have an awareness of the issue here in Norfolk. This should be their bread and butter."

The drug is used by inhalation with a vaporiser device with Mr Specter's prescription form - seen by the Evening News - stating there should be a build up of inhalations taken over three to five days.

A staff member at Sapphire Medical Clinics confirmed Adven Flos 17 is legitimately stocked by the provider.

The government announced medicinal cannabis prescribed by specialist doctors was legal from November 2018.

Mr Specter said methylphenidate - which is medicine licensed for the treatment of ADHD under the NHS - would have too many side effects such as loss of appetite, trouble sleeping, headaches and feeling irritable.

It comes after 28-year-old Liam Lewis had his prescription of medicinal cannabis returned to him after it was intercepted by Shetland police officers at the Royal Mail sorting office in Lerwick in February.

The Department for Health and Social Care said they had nothing to add on the matter.

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said: "Officers were called to an address in Poringland after a man reported ongoing issues with a neighbour who was unhappy about the smell of cannabis smoke emanating from his property.

"When officers arrived, the man said he had been prescribed medicinal cannabis and showed them a white plastic bottle of herbal cannabis.

"He didn’t provide them with a Cannabis Card (Cancard) so they couldn’t verify his claim using the Cancard app and the scheme’s helpline – which officers called while they were at the man’s home – was also unable to verify that he had been prescribed medicinal cannabis.

"A label on a medication bottle if not sufficient evidence to prove that person is legally allowed an illegal drug.

"That being the case, and as in all cases where officers suspect someone may be in possession of an illegal drug, they seized the drug and explained they would need to make further enquiries with the private pharmacy.

"This has now happened, and the private pharmacist has confirmed the drugs were legally prescribed. Officers have contacted the owner and made arrangements for the return of the cannabis."