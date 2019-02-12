Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

Rocket Science Marketing

Police arrest two people and seize £1,000 worth of class A drugs in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 06:48 05 March 2019 | UPDATED: 06:55 05 March 2019

Police officers seized more than £1,000 worth of Class A drugs while executing a drugs warrent in Russell Street on Monday. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Police officers seized more than £1,000 worth of Class A drugs while executing a drugs warrent in Russell Street on Monday. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Archant

Police have seized more than £1,000 worth of class A drugs and arrested two people after carrying out a drugs warrant at an address in Norwich.

The raid took place yesterday afternoon (Monday 4) in Russell Street, in the north of the city.

Officers from Norwich police seized more than £1,000 worth of Heroin and Cocaine in the search which also resulted in a man and woman being arrested for drug supply.

The man was also wanted in London and reported as missing.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man stabbed in Norwich flats

Police were called to flat at Canterbury Place to reports a man had suffered knife wounds. Picture: Archant

Man lines up circle of wheelie bins to protect collapsed carer from vehicles on busy road

Tony Allen, support woker, left, with Adash Stepinski, right, Attleborough Hub.PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Construction firm on the hunt for 40 apprentices

Lewis Mazurek, one of the apprentices already working with R G Carter. Picture: R G Carter

Ed’s Easy Diner and Giraffe to close 27 restaurants

Giraffe and Eds Easy Diner to close 27 restaurants. File photo of Giraffe restaurant in intu Chapelfield in Norwich.; Photo: Simon Finlay.

Illegal tobacco worth £310,000 found in 35 bin bags in home near Norwich

Ping He was sentenced to 12 months for illegal tobacco and using fake trademark. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Most Read

Man stabbed in Norwich flats

Police were called to flat at Canterbury Place to reports a man had suffered knife wounds. Picture: Archant

Man lines up circle of wheelie bins to protect collapsed carer from vehicles on busy road

Tony Allen, support woker, left, with Adash Stepinski, right, Attleborough Hub.PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Construction firm on the hunt for 40 apprentices

Lewis Mazurek, one of the apprentices already working with R G Carter. Picture: R G Carter

Ed’s Easy Diner and Giraffe to close 27 restaurants

Giraffe and Eds Easy Diner to close 27 restaurants. File photo of Giraffe restaurant in intu Chapelfield in Norwich.; Photo: Simon Finlay.

Illegal tobacco worth £310,000 found in 35 bin bags in home near Norwich

Ping He was sentenced to 12 months for illegal tobacco and using fake trademark. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

‘A ghost town’ - five years on from major Norwich road shake-up, what has changed?

Cars on St Stephens Street before the ban was brought in. Photo: Simon Finlay

Farke reveals how keen Pukki was to join City’s party

Teemu Pukki has been a revelation at Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Sheffield United still four points behind City after derby stalemate

Sheffield United's top scorer Billy Sharpe puts Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Keiren Westwood under pressure at Hillsborough Picture: PA

Police arrest two people and seize £1,000 worth of class A drugs in Norwich

Police officers seized more than £1,000 worth of Class A drugs while executing a drugs warrent in Russell Street on Monday. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Snooker tournament ends in disaster as fire rips through nearby unit

The moment players at Norwich Snooker Academy are evacuated due to a nearby fire at Rackheath Industrial Estate. Photo: Norwich Snooker Academy
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists