Police arrest two people and seize £1,000 worth of class A drugs in Norwich
PUBLISHED: 06:48 05 March 2019 | UPDATED: 06:55 05 March 2019
Archant
Police have seized more than £1,000 worth of class A drugs and arrested two people after carrying out a drugs warrant at an address in Norwich.
The raid took place yesterday afternoon (Monday 4) in Russell Street, in the north of the city.
Officers from Norwich police seized more than £1,000 worth of Heroin and Cocaine in the search which also resulted in a man and woman being arrested for drug supply.
The man was also wanted in London and reported as missing.