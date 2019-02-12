Police arrest two people and seize £1,000 worth of class A drugs in Norwich

Police officers seized more than £1,000 worth of Class A drugs while executing a drugs warrent in Russell Street on Monday. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Archant

Police have seized more than £1,000 worth of class A drugs and arrested two people after carrying out a drugs warrant at an address in Norwich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Positive drugs warrant executed on Russell Street yesterday afternoon. Over £1000 worth of heroin and crack were seized and a male and female were both arrested for drug supply. The male was also wanted in London and reported as missing #NPT #NESNT #NSSNT #COUNTYLINES #PC833 pic.twitter.com/qIV1SGI5sK — Norwich Police (@NorwichPoliceUK) March 5, 2019

The raid took place yesterday afternoon (Monday 4) in Russell Street, in the north of the city.

Officers from Norwich police seized more than £1,000 worth of Heroin and Cocaine in the search which also resulted in a man and woman being arrested for drug supply.

The man was also wanted in London and reported as missing.