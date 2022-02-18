Man caught due to blood smears after Norwich pub burglary

A man who broke into a Norwich pub by smashing a window was caught through DNA after leaving blood on light switches in the cellar.

Anthony Eames, 50, of Bentley Way in Catton, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday (February 18) charged with burglary.

Prosecutor Hannah Butler said he had smashed the glass in the back door of the Rumsey Wells on St Andrew Street in the early hours of June 1 last year before stealing several bottles of alcohol worth £140.

The court heard Eames has 54 previous convictions for 217 offences including 135 for theft.

Gina Mattioli, mitigating, said he is getting help from drug and alcohol abuse agencies and now volunteers at a charity shop and is involved in church work.

Ordering him to pay £240 compensation and £40 costs, magistrates chairman David Williams said: “This magistrates bench is very experienced and we know when people are fobbing us off, but we feel in your case we should give you a chance.”