Vandals cause £10,000 worth of damage to Roys store

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 4:09 PM March 30, 2022
Police are appealing for witnesses after a Roys store in Bowthorpe Main Centre suffered criminal damage worth £10,000 - Credit: Archant

Vandals have caused £10,000 worth of damage to the roof of a Roys store near Norwich.

The incident happened sometime between 11.30pm on Monday, March 21, and 12.30am on Tuesday, March 22.

Suspects damaged a gas pipe and solar panels on the roof of the shop in Bowthorpe Main Centre.

Roys is one of Norfolk's longest-running family businesses and has stores across Norfolk and Suffolk. 

Anyone with information can contact PC Sam Barton at Norfolk Constabulary on 101 quoting crime reference 36/22017/22.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

