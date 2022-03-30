Vandals cause £10,000 worth of damage to Roys store
Published: 4:09 PM March 30, 2022
- Credit: Archant
Vandals have caused £10,000 worth of damage to the roof of a Roys store near Norwich.
The incident happened sometime between 11.30pm on Monday, March 21, and 12.30am on Tuesday, March 22.
Suspects damaged a gas pipe and solar panels on the roof of the shop in Bowthorpe Main Centre.
Roys is one of Norfolk's longest-running family businesses and has stores across Norfolk and Suffolk.
Anyone with information can contact PC Sam Barton at Norfolk Constabulary on 101 quoting crime reference 36/22017/22.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org
