Carer in court charged with ill-treatment of residents

PUBLISHED: 13:57 06 December 2018

Roy Ridgewell appeared in Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Roy Ridgewell appeared in Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Archant

A man has appeared in court charged with the ill-treatment of three people under his care.

Roy Ridgewell, 31, of Cedar Court, Wymondham, pleaded not guilty to three counts of ill-treatment of residents who lacked mental capacity when he appeared in Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, December 6.

The offences allegedly took place between January 1 and May 17 this year at Wymondham.

Ridgewell only spoke to confirm his name, age and address and to formally enter his pleas.

District judge Nicholas Watson adjourned the case to be heard in Norwich Crown Court on Thursday, January 3.

