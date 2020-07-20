Police and ambulance called to medical emergency in city centre

Police and ambulance staff were called to a medical incident on Rouen Road in Norwich, Picture: Victoria Pertusa Archant

Police and ambulance crews have been scrambled to the city centre to deal with a medical incident.

Officers are currently on scene close to Normandie Tower on Rouen Road in Norwich.

Norfolk Police confirmed that they were called at 12.55pm, and that the ambulance service have also been called to the scene after it was reported that a man had collapsed.

More to follow.