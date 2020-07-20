Police and ambulance called to medical emergency in city centre
PUBLISHED: 13:49 20 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:15 20 July 2020
Archant
Police and ambulance crews have been scrambled to the city centre to deal with a medical incident.
Officers are currently on scene close to Normandie Tower on Rouen Road in Norwich.
Norfolk Police confirmed that they were called at 12.55pm, and that the ambulance service have also been called to the scene after it was reported that a man had collapsed.
More to follow.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the orange box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.