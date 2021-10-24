News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Police investigating ABH after fight off Prince of Wales Road

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 9:21 AM October 24, 2021   
The fight took place outside Rose Lane Car Park in Norwich. - Credit: Steve Adams

Police officers were called to a fight in the early hours of Sunday morning in Norwich's clubland. 

Officers were alerted to a fight outside Rose Lane Car Park, off Prince of Wales Road, at 1.45am on Sunday (October 24).

When they got there, the people had all left and the force is now investigating an ABH (assault occasioning actual bodily harm).

A member of the public said there were delays in the police arriving at the scene. 
 

