Man in 40s wanted in Norwich area on recall to prison

Robert Smith is wanted by police on recall to prison - Credit: Norfolk Police

A man in his 40s is wanted by police on recall to prison.

Police are appealing for help to trace Robert Smith, 44 and of no fixed address.

He is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

Smith is described as white with a thin build, short brown hair and dark stubble.

Anyone who may have seen Smith or has information about his whereabouts should contact Norfolk Police on 101.

Alternatively they should contact Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111.