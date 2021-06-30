News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

Video

CCTV shows group untie moored up boats in 'dangerous' 2am prank

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Moxon

Published: 7:28 AM June 30, 2021    Updated: 8:28 AM June 30, 2021
A group of pranksters was caught on camera untying boats moored up on the River Wensum in Norwich during the early hours.

A group of pranksters was caught on camera untying boats moored up on the River Wensum in Norwich during the early hours of the morning. - Credit: Broads Beat

A group of men were caught on camera breaking two boats off the riverbank with "frightened" holidaymakers on board.

It happened at around 2.20am on Tuesday, June 29, at the Norwich Yacht Station in Riverside Road.

CCTV cameras spotted the four men walking along the road, before two of them bend down to untie one of the moored up barges.

The vessel can be seen floating out into the river as the two pranksters walk away, followed closely by two others.

Norfolk Police's Broads Beat team released the footage and announced it had conducted extra patrols on Tuesday evening.

A post on social media said: "Hi-vis reassurance patrols along the River Wensum in Norwich after the England match following anti-social behaviour with two boats untied from Quayside at the yacht station, frightening holidaymakers on board.

"Thankfully this is very rare but still a dangerous prank and a byelaw offence."

Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Totally unacceptable' bid to weld bridge shut could be rejected
  2. 2 City set to beat rivals to Gilmour signing
  3. 3 OPINION: Anti-social youths in Norwich needed somewhere to go
  1. 4 Former Norwich City footballer sells hair salon
  2. 5 Two months of roadworks planned for busy Norwich road
  3. 6 The 100 most common surnames in Norfolk – how many people share your name?
  4. 7 See inside ultra cool Factory penthouse for sale for £550,000
  5. 8 Topless drunk woman punched police officer
  6. 9 Meet Merlin, the owner of Norwich's only 'Tank Taxi'
  7. 10 Missing man found and 'receiving medical attention'
Norfolk Live
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

St Giles Pantry Norwich

Norfolk Live

Thief steals gin - but gets a shock when he opens bottles

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Norwich-based housebuilders Halsbury Homes has submitted the plans for land off Green Lane East, in

Objections to 165 new homes and medical centre on land near Norwich

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
A lorry has overturned on the Thickthorn Roundabout near Norwich

Investigation launched after lorry carrying chickens overturns on A11

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
The empty units at Norwich Airport Industrial Estate. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Move to sell Norwich Airport Industrial Estate 'inevitable but regrettable'

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon