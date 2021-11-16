Police step up patrols after 'rise in crime' across city suburbs

Officers are responding to a "rise in crime" which has plagued communities across the city.

A spate of anti-social behaviour took place over the Halloween and Bonfire Night period with Norfolk Police saying they are now stepping up their efforts to combat disturbance.

Those living in Bignold Road had fireworks thrown at windows and doors on the evening of Saturday, November 6, while other recent incidents have included cars being covered in flour and egg lobbing at homes.

Bignold Road where houses were damaged. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said: "Over the Halloween and Bonfire Night period we saw a rise in crime and anti-social behaviour.

"As a result we increased our patrols across the area in order to act as a visible deterrent, prevent crime and engage with the public."

With regards to Bignold Road, she continued: "Although we have not received any further reports we will continue to regularly patrol the area to provide reassurance to the local community."

A 44-year-old man living in Bignold Road, who did not wish to be named, said: "I do see the odd police vehicle but I want to see old fashioned feet on the ground as it were."

And Chrissie Rumsby, county councillor for the Mile Cross division, said she has been in contact with police after the rise of anti-social behaviour in the community.

Chrissie Rumsby, Labour county councillor for Mile Cross. Pic: Labour Party. - Credit: Labour Party

She said: "There have been a lot of problems in Mile Cross but not necessarily of the making of those living in the area.

"As a councillor I do try to keep up with what is going on and see if we cam resolve the problems. But there does seem to be more of it."

Police patrols have also increased in the Drayton Road area following stabbing incidents in Hemming Way on October 27 and a further unrelated attack in Marriott's Way on October 30.

The police spokeswoman added: "We welcome the reporting of any crime or anti-social behaviour so that matters can be dealt with appropriately."

Those who have information on the Bignold Road vandalism on the evening of November 6 should contact the Norwich North Safer Neighbourhood Team on 101 and quote crime reference 36/82786/21.