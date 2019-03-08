Rings worth £800 stolen from Norwich craft event

The stolen rings. Photo: Angela Barker Archant

Eight hundred pounds worth of jewellery has been stolen from a craft fair in Norwich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The rings, made by family business Hide'n'Teak, were stolen from St Margaret's Church, on St Benedict's Street, last Friday, June 7.

The rings were handcrafted from coins and had been locked inside a display box at a craft event there, with the collection being worth around £800.

Angela Barker, stallholder at the fair, said: "We take time and care to make everything to the best quality we can, but this is the first time we've lost a whole box in one go.

You may also want to watch:

"It takes time to build up enough stock to take to events and sell online, we're a small family business and Rob [the craftsman] has a day job as well, so it may be months before he can replace the lost items."

The business posted on its two Facebook pages Hide'n'Teak and To Coin A Phrase, and has already reached more than 6,000 people.

Mrs Barker said: "We're really grateful to everyone who has taken time to share our post and left us messages."

They encouraged anyone with information to contact Norfolk police on 101.