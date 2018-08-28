Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

Clothing thief faces jail after admitting Norwich house burglary

PUBLISHED: 13:11 20 December 2018

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Archant

A man who was jailed after he admitted attempting to steal more than £500 worth of clothes from a Norwich store faces a further custodial sentence after pleading guilty to a house burglary in the city.

Richard Hennessey, 31, stole a wallet containing bank cards from a property in Heigham Road, Norwich.

Hennessey admitted burglary, sometime between September 21 and September 24 this year, when he appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Thursday (December 20).

The burglary, together with five frauds he also admitted in terms of using stolen bank cards, were sent to be dealt with at Norwich Crown Court on January 17.

The court heard Hennessey is a three strike burglar and would have to be dealt with in the higher court.

Offenders who are convicted of a third house burglary normally face a minimum prison sentence of three years under the three strikes rule.

Hennessey, who has 57 previous convictions, including 21 for theft, appeared via videolink from Wymondham Police Investigation Centre (PIC).

While the burglary and fraud matters were sent to Norwich Crown Court next month, he was dealt with for an attempted theft at Jarrolds in Norwich on December 19 this year.

Colette Harper, prosecuting, said Hennessey had picked up a number of items of clothes, including two pairs of jeans, worth a total of £518.99 and made his way out of the store but was stopped by security staff.

Hennessey, of no fixed abode, admitted theft when he appeared at court.

Kieran Dunphy, mitigating, said he was a “very straight-forward man” who has was expecting a custodial sentence.

Hennessey was sentenced to six weeks imprisonment.

He was also ordered to pay £115 victim surcharge and £40 towards costs.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Drivers face three weeks of disruption because Norwich ring road roundabout requires repairs

Work on the Sweet Briar Road/Dereham Road roundabout was completed in June. Picture: Nick Butcher

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

Saffron Square in Norwich, where Michael Currer was found beaten to death in November 2016. PIC: Peter Walsh

“They just opened the door to us” - eight arrested for Class A drug dealing in police day of action

Officers at William Kett Close where eight people were arrested for Class A drug dealing. Picture: Sgt Mark Shepherd

Cap to be placed on sexual entertainment venues in Norwich as council agrees limit

Sugar and Spice on Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Photo: David Hannant.

Most Read

Complete France advent calendar competition!

Complete France Advent Competition (c) RuthBlack / Getty Images

Deal or no deal: How Britons in France will be affected by Brexit

© Tanaonte Getty Images

How do the French celebrate Christmas?

How do the French celebrate Christmas © Wyevale Garden Centres Noel Light Cameo Image

What is the French ‘Réveillon’?

A traditional Bûche de Noël served during le Réveillon dinner ©mirceax Thinkstockphotos

5 French Christmas traditions

Christmas in a French alpine village

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Updated: Police join Norfolk family in search for missing mother of 5

Hannah Thomas is appealing for help to trace her mother, Sandra, pictured, who is missing. Pictures: Hannah Thomas

Two cannabis factories uncovered a stone’s throw apart in quiet Norfolk village

Cannabis discovered at the property in Felthorpe. Picture: Norfolk Police

Norwich property firm mark anniversary with DIY SOS challenge for charity

From left: Nick Stratton (operations director, Property 1st), Paul Riches (carpenter, Property 1st), Barbara Gidney (co-owner, Property 1st), Russell Hall (contract manager, Property 1st), Roger Gidney (co-owner, Property 1st), Gary Crisp (NNAB) and Sarah Baldock (NNAB). Picture: Andy Newman

QUIZ: Norwich Ice Rink in numbers

Norwich Ice Rink gets ready to open Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Morrisons stores to fall silent to give customers calmer Christmas shopping trip

Morrisons is going to switch off its music and checkout beeps on the morning of the last shopping Saturday before Christmas. Photo: Morrisons
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists