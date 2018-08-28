Clothing thief faces jail after admitting Norwich house burglary

A man who was jailed after he admitted attempting to steal more than £500 worth of clothes from a Norwich store faces a further custodial sentence after pleading guilty to a house burglary in the city.

Richard Hennessey, 31, stole a wallet containing bank cards from a property in Heigham Road, Norwich.

Hennessey admitted burglary, sometime between September 21 and September 24 this year, when he appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Thursday (December 20).

The burglary, together with five frauds he also admitted in terms of using stolen bank cards, were sent to be dealt with at Norwich Crown Court on January 17.

The court heard Hennessey is a three strike burglar and would have to be dealt with in the higher court.

Offenders who are convicted of a third house burglary normally face a minimum prison sentence of three years under the three strikes rule.

Hennessey, who has 57 previous convictions, including 21 for theft, appeared via videolink from Wymondham Police Investigation Centre (PIC).

While the burglary and fraud matters were sent to Norwich Crown Court next month, he was dealt with for an attempted theft at Jarrolds in Norwich on December 19 this year.

Colette Harper, prosecuting, said Hennessey had picked up a number of items of clothes, including two pairs of jeans, worth a total of £518.99 and made his way out of the store but was stopped by security staff.

Hennessey, of no fixed abode, admitted theft when he appeared at court.

Kieran Dunphy, mitigating, said he was a “very straight-forward man” who has was expecting a custodial sentence.

Hennessey was sentenced to six weeks imprisonment.

He was also ordered to pay £115 victim surcharge and £40 towards costs.