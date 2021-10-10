'It's getting worse': City's fear following triple stabbing

Published: 12:00 PM October 10, 2021

Alex Catt, 24, of Prince of Wales Road and Norwich City Council member Ash Haynes have spoken out after a triple stabbing in the centre of the city's clubland

People living in and around Norwich's clubland have been left terrified after a triple stabbing happened on their doorstep this weekend.

Three men were stabbed in an altercation outside Bar and Beyond in Prince of Wales Road just before 12.35am on Saturday, October 9.

Two of them had to go to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with knife wounds.

Thomas James, 18, of Marlborough Road in Norwich, was arrested in connection with the incident and charged with three counts of grievous bodily harm (GBH) and possession of a bladed weapon and will appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court on October 11.

Alex Catt, 24, a deputy manager of Pizza Hut who has lived in Prince of Wales Road for three years, was shocked and frightened by the incident.

"I'm used to the noise but increasingly, coming out of the pandemic, I feel crime has been worse," said Mr Catt.

"I'm used to seeing fights on the road but when you hear the word stabbing it is scary. These incidents are becoming more common.

"I'm worried the more later licences get approved, the worse the problem is going to get."

And Ash Haynes, Green Party councillor who represents the Thorpe Hamlet ward on Norwich City Council, said: "It is dreadful that stuff like that is happening. It makes the residents of Prince of Wales feel unsafe.

"It doesn't reflect well on our city because Prince of Wales Road is where some people come to first.

"I don't think Norwich is particularly violent place but these incidents don't help."

She added that she and the two other Thorpe Hamlet city councillors were working hard to tackle the problem of anti-social behaviour in that part of the city from the night-time economy with club owners and the police.

Ms Haynes believed the biggest problem was the venues wanting extensions on alcohol licences and wanted the council to crack down on businesses that breached licence conditions.

She added: "It is more opportunity for people to get drunk and behave badly.

"The more low-level crime happens, the worse it is for everybody.

"We want to work with clubs to be more responsible with who they serve alcohol to."

But she added it was important not to penalise clubs that followed the rules.