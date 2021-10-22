'Significant' amount of cash and electronics stolen from city home

Published: 2:38 PM October 22, 2021

A "significant" amount of cash and some electronic equipment have been stolen from a house in Norwich.

The burglary saw an unknown person break into a home close to the Boundary Junction on Reepham Road between 9am and 2pm on Thursday, October 21.

Anyone who saw suspicious activity or who holds dashcam footage from the area at the time is asked to contact PC Craig Weir at Bethel Street Police Station on 101, quoting crime reference number 36/78334/21, or alternatively contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555111.