Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Rain

Rain

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Reedham man cleared of sex assault on six-year-old girl at Halloween event

PUBLISHED: 13:56 23 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:56 23 November 2018

Norwich Crown Court. Picture Adrian Judd.

Norwich Crown Court. Picture Adrian Judd.

copyright of Archant © 2010 01603 772434

A man has been cleared by a Norwich Crown Court jury of a sex assault on a six-year-old girl at a Halloween event.

Richard Biffen, 38, of Church Road, Reedham, near Great Yarmouth, had denied a charge of sex assault on the girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

The prosecution had alleged that Biffen, who was helping at a Halloween event, had sexually assaulted the girl after placing his hand under a blanket, but the jury found him not guilty of the offence after being out for only about one hour on Thursday.

In evidence Biffen said that the incident did not happen, and said there had been no touching or contact with the girl.

He told the jury: “I would not do a thing like that.”

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Updated Public told to avoid Norwich road after man seen ‘making threats’

Bluebell Road in Norwich was closed for several hours while police investigated an incident. Picture: Neil Didsbury

‘Clone city’ or bringing Norwich into 21st Century? It’s crunch time for Anglia Square

The view towards St Augustine's Church in the plans for Anglia Square. Photo: Weston Homes

Video ‘Get to the back of the house in case anything blows up’: Bomb threat closes Norwich road

A specialist dog handler has been brought in while police investigate an incident on Bluebell Road in Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

‘It wasn’t me’ - Les Dennis denies being responsible for Norwich graffiti

Les Dennis graffiti on the side of a building in Fishergate in Norwich. Picture Amber Clarke.

Video ‘You don’t feel safe around here’ - Concern after Norwich sees fifth stabbing in two weeks

Police at the scene of a stabbing in Godric Place in Norwich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Local Guide