Teen denies assault of woman in Great Yarmouth market place

The alleged asault happened at Great Yarmouth market place. Picture: Joseph Norton Archant

An 18-year-old man has denied attacking a woman in her 60s who was assaulted in Great Yarmouth market place in the early hours of the morning.

Reece Finch, of North Quay, Great Yarmouth, appeared at Norwich Crown Court via a video link from Norwich prison yesterday and pleaded not guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent on October 12 this year.

Chris Youell, who appeared for the prosecution, said a trial was expected to take about three days.

Simon Gladwell appeared for Finch at the brief hearing to take the defendant’s not guilty plea.

Judge Andrew Shaw adjourned the case and the trial is due to be heard at the crown court on March 13 next year.

Finch was further remanded in custody.

The assault on the woman is alleged to have happened at 1am near to the Argos store in the town.

The woman had to be treated in hospital after receiving facial injuries