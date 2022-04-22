Video
No arrest made after booze snatch and dash
- Credit: Brittany Woodman
Efforts to track down a criminal who raided the booze shelf of a city centre store in the early hours continue.
He was captured on CCTV breaking into Reds Convenience Store in St Benedicts Street, Norwich, at around 3.30am yesterday morning (April 21).
The perpetrator entered the store via a hole smashed into the front right window with a rock.
The criminal was wearing a black hoodie and face covering.
He made a beeline for the booze shelf behind the counter and snatched around 20 bottles of spirits, worth up to £800, in around 60 seconds.
Norfolk Police were called at 4.59am to reports of a break in and a cordon was put into place at the scene.
A police spokeswoman has confirmed that no arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing at this time.
Witnesses or those with information can contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting crime reference 36/29042/22.