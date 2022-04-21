WATCH: CCTV shows man stealing £700 worth of booze in 60 seconds

Red's manager Karunya Karlapudi at the scene of a break in of his St Benedicts Street store in the early hours of this morning (April 21) - Credit: Brittany Woodman

More than £700 worth of spirits was stolen in an early hours break-in at a convenience store in Norwich city centre.

CCTV footage shows a man wearing a face covering and black hoodie smash the front side window of Red's in St Benedicts Street at 3:30am on April 21.

Within 60 seconds the criminal had grabbed 20 bottles of booze - including Jack Daniels and Glenlivet - before making a swift getaway.

The person could be seen carrying a stuffed bag full of the items out of the shop.

Karunya Karlapudi took over Red's in December 2021 and said this is the first time the store has been targeted under his stewardship.

He was alerted to the incident two hours after it occurred by early morning patrolmen.

"The guy broke the glass, came through the shop and took around 20 bottles of spirits, worth around £700 to £800, all worth around £35 each.

Red's manager Karunya Karlapudi was shocked that 20 bottles of spirits were stolen in around a minute from his St Benedicts Street store - Credit: Brittany Woodman

"I'm rattled. It was only the booze that was taken, as we lock the cash away in a safe at night and the back room was locked.

"It was just the one guy, quite large. He made a beeline for the booze," the business boss added.

The 27-year-old manager added: "He seemed to know everything about the layout of the premises.

The booze left after the break in at Red's in St Benedicts Street, Norwich - Credit: Karunya Karlapudi

"Just one minute he stayed. At 3:31:20am he came in, and by 3:33:04am he was gone.

"I am still wondering how he managed to squeeze through the hole."

Six officers, as well as two forensic officers, attended the scene to gather evidence this morning.

A police spokeswoman said: "Norfolk Police were called at 4.59am to reports of a break in in St Benedicts Street in Norwich.

"We received reports that a number of bottles of alcohol were stolen from a premises.

"A cordon was put into place at the scene."

Enquiries are ongoing at this time.

Witnesses or those with information can contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting crime reference 36/29042/22.