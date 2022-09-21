Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Man arrested after bottles and equipment smashed during restaurant break-in

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 5:25 PM September 21, 2022
A man has been arrested after an Indian restaurant was broken into and "extensive damage" was caused to its bar area.

Red Mango in Boundary Road in Norwich had the window on its main doors damaged as a man broke in, smashing bottles and damaging equipment.

Damage to the main door at Red Mango after it was broken in to this morning

Damage to the main door at Red Mango after it was broken into - Credit: Archant

Taser-equipped officers were called at 6am on Wednesday, September 21, but the weapon was not used and a man aged in his 50s was arrested.

He was taken to Aylsham police station and remains in custody after being detained under the mental health act.

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon