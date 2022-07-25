Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

Man arrested after rail worker assaulted at Norwich Station

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 3:43 PM July 25, 2022
A rail worker was assaulted at the train station in Norwich

A rail worker was assaulted at the train station in Norwich - Credit: Google

A man has been arrested after a rail worker was assaulted at the train station in Norwich.

British Transport Police arrested a man in connection with the incident after a member of staff was assaulted at 5pm on Wednesday, July 20.

The man, who was arrested on suspicion of actual bodily harm (ABH), was taken into custody and has now been released under investigation.

Officers are now reviewing CCTV footage.

