Man arrested after rail worker assaulted at Norwich Station

A rail worker was assaulted at the train station in Norwich - Credit: Google

A man has been arrested after a rail worker was assaulted at the train station in Norwich.

British Transport Police arrested a man in connection with the incident after a member of staff was assaulted at 5pm on Wednesday, July 20.

The man, who was arrested on suspicion of actual bodily harm (ABH), was taken into custody and has now been released under investigation.

Officers are now reviewing CCTV footage.