Man jailed after police found 60 wraps of heroin and cocaine in his underwear

A man was found with 60 wraps of cocaine and heroin hidden in the waistband of his underwear after police gave chase and arrested him in Norwich, a court heard.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Quacey Bingham, 23, was seen by police officers carrying out what looked like a drug deal in the Goodman Square area of the city, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Danielle O’Donovan, prosecuting, said when they tried to arrest him, Bingham fled the scene, but was caught by one of the officers who gave chase and managed to stop him.

Ms O’Donovan said £25 in cash was found on Bingham along with 20 wraps of crack cocaine and 40 wraps of heroin, which were found hidden in the waistband of his underwear.

Ms O’Donovan said there were also a few wraps of drugs hidden in his sock.

She said Bingham, who lived in London, had been directed by others to come to Norwich to deal drugs and said on his arrest he made no comment to police.

Bingham, from London, admitted possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply and was jailed for 30 months.

John Morgans, for Bingham, said he had been recruited to bring drugs to Norwich to sell while he was at his lowest ebb.

He said Bingham had just split up with his partner and was feeling low when he carried out the offence.

Mr Morgans said Bingham was not a Class A drug user himself but knew people involved in the supply.

“They recruited him into the enterprise. He is the one who is sent out and takes the risk,”

Mr Morgans said Bingham now realised the supply of drugs meant the supply of misery.

He said that he had been naive and said: “People that get caught very rarely are in management roles. It is the foot soldiers who are sent out.”

He said Bingham was still very young and deserved credit for his early guilty plea.

Sentencing him, Judge David Goodin said there had been a lot of drugs hidden in his waistband and said: ““You were a trusted foot soldier.”

He added that Bingham had been tempted to come to Norwich to sell drugs by the offer of reward but said: “However you have since become aware you are dealing in misery.”

Judge Goodin adjourned a confiscation hearing until January 23 next year.