Pupil taken to hospital after incident at Thorpe St Andrew school

Published: 12:17 PM October 20, 2021

A pupil was taken to hospital after an incident at Thorpe St Andrew School. - Credit: Archant

A pupil was taken to hospital after an incident at a school near Norwich.

Police were called at 11.53am on Tuesday, October 19, to reports a boy had been injured in an incident involving another student at Thorpe St Andrew High School.

The boy was taken to hospital to be treated for a superficial injury to his face.

Enquiries are in the early stages and are on-going to establish the circumstances leading up to the incident.

A spokesman from the school, which is managed by The Yare Education Trust, said: “Neither the Trust, nor any of its schools can comment on individual issues, or incidents.

“However, we can confirm that we will always take appropriate, affirmative action to ensure the safety and well-being of our students.”