Man punched in face by stranger on Prince of Wales Road

A man has under-gone surgery after he was punched in the face outside a Norwich nightclub in the early hours of the morning.

The victim, a man in his 30s, had been walking along Prince of Wales Road, near to the Mercy nightclub, when he was punched by a stranger.

He was taken to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with serious injuries to his eye.

It happened between 3.30am and 5am on Saturday, April 6.

Anyone who may have witnessed the assault, or anyone with information, should contact DC Rob Blade at Norwich CID on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.