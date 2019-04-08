Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Man punched in face by stranger on Prince of Wales Road

08 April, 2019 - 13:12
Prince of Wales Road Norwich in the rain

Prince of Wales Road Norwich in the rain

Archant

A man has under-gone surgery after he was punched in the face outside a Norwich nightclub in the early hours of the morning.

The victim, a man in his 30s, had been walking along Prince of Wales Road, near to the Mercy nightclub, when he was punched by a stranger.

He was taken to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with serious injuries to his eye.

It happened between 3.30am and 5am on Saturday, April 6.

Anyone who may have witnessed the assault, or anyone with information, should contact DC Rob Blade at Norwich CID on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Most Read

Travellers move on from Norwich car park

Piles of rubbish left at St Crispins Car Park. Pic: Archant.

Travellers move onto park and ride site

Several caravans and vehicles could be seen at Costessey park and ride on Monday morning (April 8). Photo: Archant

WATCH: Theme park rollercoaster ride carrying a dozen people malfunctions on first day of new season

A rollercoaster at Pleasurewood Hills, Lowestoft, had to be evacuated. Picture: Archant Library

Man wanted in connection with assault arrested in Norwich

A man has been arrested in the New Catton. Picture: Google

Roadworks in Thorpe St Andrew due to start

Roadworks are due to start in Booty Road, in Thorpe St Andrew. Pic: Google Maps.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Travellers move on from Norwich car park

Piles of rubbish left at St Crispins Car Park. Pic: Archant.

Travellers move onto park and ride site

Several caravans and vehicles could be seen at Costessey park and ride on Monday morning (April 8). Photo: Archant

WATCH: Theme park rollercoaster ride carrying a dozen people malfunctions on first day of new season

A rollercoaster at Pleasurewood Hills, Lowestoft, had to be evacuated. Picture: Archant Library

Man wanted in connection with assault arrested in Norwich

A man has been arrested in the New Catton. Picture: Google

Roadworks in Thorpe St Andrew due to start

Roadworks are due to start in Booty Road, in Thorpe St Andrew. Pic: Google Maps.

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

The Norwich City Debate – Join our reporters from 1pm

Max Aarons runs Bright Osayi-Samuel during Norwich City's 4-0 defeat of Queens Park Rangers at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Police hunt man and woman over cash scams at three Norwich shops

Police would like to speak to these two people in relation to fraud incidents. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Man arrested in connection with hit and run which left elderly woman in hospital

Photographs from the scene show police and paramedics at Edward Street, off Magdalen Street, this evening (Friday, April 5). Photo: Submitted

Man wanted in connection with assault arrested in Norwich

A man has been arrested in the New Catton. Picture: Google

Michael Bailey: 6 things learned from Norwich City’s QPR thrashing

Marco Stiepermann celebrates in typically quirky style, as Norwich City thrash QPR at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists