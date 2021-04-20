News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Provisional trial date set for man charged with Dean Allsop murder

Ben Hardy

Published: 6:26 PM April 20, 2021   
Murder victim Dean Allsop pictured on a motorbike

James Crosbie has appeared in court charged with murder of Dean Allsop, pictured. - Credit: Facebook

A provisional court date has been set for the trial of a man charged with murder after a fatal stabbing in Thorpe St Andrew. 

James Crosbie, 47, of Primrose Crescent, Thorpe St Andrew, appeared for the hearing at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday afternoon. 

A provisional trial date of Monday, December 6, 2021, has been fixed with the case expected to last for two to three weeks. 

And a separate plea and trial preparation hearing has been set for Friday, July 16. 

Crosbie is charged with the murder of Dean Allsop on Wednesday, April 14, following reports of a disturbance involving a number of people at Primrose Crescent in Thorpe St Andrew.

He is also charged with two counts of grievous bodily harm and three counts of possessing an offensive weapon.

Mr Allsop, 41, was pronounced dead at the scene after emergency services were called to Primrose Crescent shortly after 7.35pm. He was stabbed and suffered fatal injuries.

A Home Office post mortem examination on Friday, April 16, concluded the cause of death was a stab wound to the chest.

A second suspect arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm was questioned by detectives at Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre (PIC).

While in custody, the 17-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder but was later released on investigation.

