'It's finally changing': Spiking campaigner welcomes police's jail warning

A campaigner battling criminals spiking people on nights out has welcomed a warning from the police that perpetrators face jail.

Chief inspector Ed Brown, from Community Safety at Norfolk Police, said: "Everyone is aware of this now and is working together to make the night time economy a safer space.

“Anyone found to be committing these crimes will be dealt with robustly by the police and could face a lengthy prison sentence."

And the tough message has been welcomed by the organiser of Girls Night In Norwich, a group which boycott city nightclubs this week to raise awareness of the issue.

The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, said: "It finally feels like it's changing - like we're being listened to and this crime is being taken seriously.

"It's absolutely right that the people who commit these crimes know that they will not get away with it and that they'll face prison time if they commit this crime.

"It's only the beginning though. What needs to happen next is the larger club chains stepping up and supporting smaller venues in clamping down on the crime."