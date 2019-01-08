Search

‘The case is still being considered’ - Question remains nearly a year after A47 death

08 January, 2019 - 13:24
Flowers have been placed next to the A47 at Scarning. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2018

Prosecutors are still deciding whether to bring criminal charges over the death of a man on the A47 at Scarning - nearly a year after his death.

Mark Rodwell, 47, died on February 1 last year at the accident blackspot, following a crash between two lorries.

The accident took place on a straight section of road between the A1075 and A1065, where previous fatal accidents have taken place, at around 8.30am.

At the opening of the inquest last year assistant coroner Jonanna Thompson said Mr Rodwell’s cause of death was multiple injuries due to a road traffic collision.

She added Mr Rodwell worked as a driver’s mate and was sitting next to the driver of one of the lorries involved in the crash.

The A47 at Scarning was closed for several hours after the accident, which is being investigated by Norfolk police.

One of the lorry drivers involved suffered minor injuries.

At a pre-inquest review on Tuesday, January 8, senior coroner for Norfolk Jacqueline Lake said: “I understand the case is still being considered by the Crown Prosecution Service with regard to a potential prosecution.”

The inquest was adjourned for another review on March 12, 2019.

