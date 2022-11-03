Property near city closed after reports of drug-related activity

A property near Norwich has been shut down by police - Credit: PA

A property near Norwich has been shut down by police after concerns about drug-related anti-social behaviour.

Officers raided the address in Kost Road, Costessey, on Tuesday, October 11, and found £5,000 worth of suspected cocaine.

A large quantity of cash was also seized during the raid.

Following the raid and additional reports of drug-related anti-social behaviour at the address, officers applied for a closure order which was granted on November 2 at Norwich Magistrates' Court.

The order means those living at the address will have to leave the property.

Police said that anyone found entering the address is in breach of the order and would be committing a criminal offence and can be arrested.

Sergeant Jason Ellis of the Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “We try to make our area a safer place for local communities and this application wouldn’t have been possible without the support and information from local residents.

"In securing this order, we hope it will improve the quality of life for local residents.

"Anti-social behaviour and criminal activity will not be tolerated, and we will always act on information and use powers available to us wherever possible to tackle persistent offenders.”