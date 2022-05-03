Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

'Prolific' thief arrested on suspicion of Norwich thefts

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 6:18 PM May 3, 2022
Police arrest

A prolific thief has been arrested on suspicion of a string of thefts in Norwich - Credit: PA

A 'prolific' thief has been arrested on suspicion of a string of thefts in Norwich.

The thief had been wanted in connection with theft from a motor vehicle and other similar incidents in Norwich city centre.

In a tweet on Tuesday, May 3, Norwich Police confirmed officers from the Norwich East Safer Neighbourhood Team arrested the "prolific" thief while on cycle patrol in the Heigham Grove area.

Norwich Police has been contacted for more information.

Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

Norwich Live News
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Shipfield police investigations continue

Norwich Live News

Police search two homes as part of death probe

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Police investigate unexplained death in Appleyard Crescent, Mile Cross

Norwich Live News

Murder investigation launched following death of man in Norwich

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Police at the scene after an unexplained death in Mile Cross.

Norwich Live News | Updated

Police officers at scene after unexplained death of man in Mile Cross

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
The Valpy Avenue allotment sauna before it was converted. Pictured inset is city councillor Vaughan Thomas

Man who built sauna on allotment says it is now just a shed

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon