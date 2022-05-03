'Prolific' thief arrested on suspicion of Norwich thefts

A prolific thief has been arrested on suspicion of a string of thefts in Norwich - Credit: PA

A 'prolific' thief has been arrested on suspicion of a string of thefts in Norwich.

The thief had been wanted in connection with theft from a motor vehicle and other similar incidents in Norwich city centre.

In a tweet on Tuesday, May 3, Norwich Police confirmed officers from the Norwich East Safer Neighbourhood Team arrested the "prolific" thief while on cycle patrol in the Heigham Grove area.

Norwich Police has been contacted for more information.

