Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Rain

Rain

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

Prolific criminal found with cannabis in his buttocks after burglary spree

PUBLISHED: 14:45 20 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:45 20 November 2018

Dereham police carry out a drugs raid on a property in Sandy Lane. Cannabis found in a safe. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Dereham police carry out a drugs raid on a property in Sandy Lane. Cannabis found in a safe. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A prolific criminal was found with cannabis between his buttocks after a burglary spree in Norwich.

Alexander Kritikos, 42, burgled homes in Beaconsfield Road, Temple Road and Churchill Road on the same night in April this year.

He took bank cards from one of the properties and spent £90 in shops on the stolen cards, Norwich Crown Court heard.

When he was arrested Kritikos was found to have a quantity of cannabis between his buttocks.

Kritikos, who has 19 convictions for 78 previous offences, appeared for sentencing on Tuesday (November 20).

He had previously admitted three counts of burglary, as well as fraud and possession of cannabis.

Offenders who are convicted of a third house burglary normally face a minimum prison sentence of three years under the three strikes rule.

But Judge Katharine Moore - who had heard from Jonathan Goodman, mitigating, about the defendant’s mental health issues - said the public interest was best served by her departing from this course.

Mr Goodman said accommodation had been found for Kritikos, formerly of Sale Road, Norwich, at The Hollies, a residential care home in Long Stratton which specialises in looking after those with mental health problems.

Judge Moore sentenced Kritikos to 18 months imprisonment, suspended for 21 months.

She ordered that the defendant reside at The Hollies, or other approved accommodation, for the duration of the suspended sentence order.

During the order Judge Moore said the defendant would be subject to a mental health treatment requirement, including 30 days’ rehabilitation activity requirement.

Forfeiture and destruction of the drugs was also ordered.

Judge Moore said: “I know and you know that you don’t need to steal from anyone.”

She added: “For goodness sake stop stealing otherwise there will be no choice other than immediate custody.”

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

A new plaice for fish and chips is coming to Norwich

A new fish and chips shop is to open on Magdalen Street in Norwich Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Sex attacker who tied woman to bed during two-day crime spree gets life sentence

Gary Nathan. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Neighbours fear 10 bedroom house in Norwich could have ‘negative impact’ on area

Plans have been submitted to Norwich City Council to create a 10 bed home in Primula Drive. Picture: Google

‘It helped me as a father’ – Norwich dad praises firm’s parental leave policy as figures show hundreds are signing up

Craig Southworth with his son Robson who is now nine months old. Picture: Craig Southworth

‘She lived for her family’ - friends pay tribute to woman who died in tent near Norwich footpath

Kayla Terry. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists
Local Guide