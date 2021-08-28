News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Investigation continues after reports of indecent exposure

Peter Walsh

Published: 6:30 AM August 28, 2021   
A teenager arrested in connection with a number of indecent exposures in the Taverham area has been released on bail while enquiries continue. - Credit: citizenside.com

A teenager arrested in connection with several reports of indecent exposure in Taverham has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Police arrested the teen following reports from several women in the area since August 13 that a male was approaching women, making inappropriate comments and indecently exposing himself.

The arrest, which followed the most recent incident on Fir Covert Road, was made on August 16 and saw him taken to Aylsham Police Investigation Centre (PIC).

A Norfolk Police spokesman said the teenager has since been released on bail, with conditions, until September 12 while enquiries continue.

Patrols in the area have been increased since the incidents with anyone with information encouraged to contact PC Dan Still at Aylsham Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference 36/58784/21.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555111.



