Published: 6:00 AM August 3, 2021 Updated: 6:48 AM August 3, 2021

A brother and sister were found dead inside their home following the death of their father, it has emerged.

The siblings, who have been named locally as Chris and Nicola Long, and who were in their 40s, were discovered by police at their house in Middleton Crescent in New Costessey on Saturday morning.

It is thought they were the only people in their home at the time — and that no-one else was involved. It is also unclear how long they had been there before the discovery.

Their deaths are being treated as unexplained by police who are looking at a number of lines of inquiry and keeping an open mind about how they died.

It has emerged the brother and sister's deaths come following the loss of their father Chris, who died following an illness.

A 41-year-old man, who wanted to remain anonymous, used to live near to the family who had "been living there for years".

But the man said he heard they were "lost" following the loss of their father who is understood to have died recently.

He said: "They were devastated, they relied on him - he was the only parent.

“They were inseparable from their dad.

“He got ill and died.

“I don’t think they could carry on without him.”

The man said Chris and Nicola kept themselves very much to themselves.

He said: "All I can say is they would rarely speak to anyone.

“They walked to the shops together.

“They wouldn’t speak to anyone, they would just keep their heads down.

“I didn’t know them well.

“They didn’t speak to anyone so I don’t think anyone knew them really well.

“It’s sad - two people dying in the same house."

A 46-year-old man, who wanted to remain anonymous, remembered going to school with Nicola at Costessey High.

He said: “Nicola was in my school year but very much a quiet shy girl.

“She was a quiet, pleasant girl. Intelligent, but kept herself to herself. She would have been 46”.

He added: “I am crestfallen to hear such a pleasant, gentle soul has passed.”

Meanwhile a 61-year-old woman who lived in Middleton Crescent, near to the siblings, described their deaths as being "absolutely terrible".

She said: “I only saw them in passing when they used to go to the shops.

“They kept themselves to themselves.

“Their dad did live with them but he died.

“I never spoke to them.

“They didn’t speak to many people.

“You always saw them together.

“Every time I saw them they would just be walking to the shops.

“It’s terrible, absolutely terrible.”

A police cordon remained in place at the property in Middleton Crescent in Costessey on Monday (August 2) with a public alleyway at the back of the house still sealed off to the public.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said post-mortem examinations to establish the cause of death and formal identification procedures will take place in due course.

Detective Inspector Matt Stuart said: “Officers are continuing to make enquiries to establish the circumstances leading up to the man and woman’s death.

"However, we do believe this is an isolated incident and we are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with it.”

The deaths have come as a shock to neighbours on Middleton Crescent and Oak Close, who said the pair were "reclusive" and rarely left the house.

One man had said: "They didn't bother anyone, just kept themselves to themselves.

"I've known them for years. They've lived here as long as I have, but I can't say I knew them well.

"They didn't talk to anyone."

Another neighbour said: "The family were very reclusive. They did everything together as a trio."

A resident at Oak Close, meanwhile, said the family had lived in the area for years, and were well-known locally.

They've struggled since the kids lost their mum years ago," she said, "but they've never been any trouble to anyone."



