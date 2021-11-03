News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
WATCH: Behind a Prince of Wales police patrol hunting drink spikers

Eleanor Pringle

Eleanor Pringle

Published: 5:08 PM November 3, 2021
.An officer watches Halloween clubbers on Prince of Wales Road

An officer watches Halloween clubbers on Prince of Wales Road. - Credit: Neil Perry/Archant

This weekend the Evening News video team was invited out to Prince of Wales Road to join Norfolk Police on its patrols. 

Halloween saw Operation Impact take to the streets with officers tasked to keep the order on one of the busiest nights of the year. 

But detectives were also keeping an especial eye out for people who had fallen victim to drink spikers after a spate of the spineless crimes in Norwich

As well as carrying out foot patrols cops also used drones for the first time to keep an eye out for activity in alleys and streets leading away from the city clubland. 

Drone officers were looking for signs of people in distress via heat signatures, which could signal if a person was being dragged or carried away from venues. 

Officers also worked closely with venues to monitor any reports of drink spiking as well as identifying forensic opportunities to gain more insight into the crime. 

