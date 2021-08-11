News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
City centre road sealed off as police investigate 'late night incident'

Ben Hardy

Published: 7:16 AM August 11, 2021   
Three police vehicles remain on the scene after officers were called to a "late night incident" on Prince of Wales Road

A Norwich city centre street has been sealed off after police were called to a "late night incident". 

Three police cars, including forensic services, remain at the scene on Prince of Wales after being called during the early hours of Wednesday morning. 

Police tape has been put up closing off Cathedral Street, while a doorway next to the Olive Tree fast food outlet on St Vedast Street has also been sealed off. 

It is unclear what has taken place at this stage, but three officers were still at the scene at 6.30am on Wednesday.

Cathedral Street remains sealed off on Wednesday morning in Norwich

