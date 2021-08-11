City centre road sealed off as police investigate 'late night incident'
Published: 7:16 AM August 11, 2021
- Credit: Ben Hardy
A Norwich city centre street has been sealed off after police were called to a "late night incident".
Three police cars, including forensic services, remain at the scene on Prince of Wales after being called during the early hours of Wednesday morning.
Police tape has been put up closing off Cathedral Street, while a doorway next to the Olive Tree fast food outlet on St Vedast Street has also been sealed off.
It is unclear what has taken place at this stage, but three officers were still at the scene at 6.30am on Wednesday.
More to follow.