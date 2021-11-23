News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Tools worth thousands stolen from van

Owen Sennitt

Published: 4:47 PM November 23, 2021
Police on patrol

Power tools worth thousands of pounds were stolen from a van parked in a Norwich road on Monday evening - Credit: Archant

Tools worth thousands of pounds have been stolen from a van in Norwich.

Power tools worth just under £9,000 were stolen from a van parked in Gowing Road on Monday.

The theft happened sometime between 8.30pm and 9.15pm on November 22.

Norfolk Police would like to hear from anyone who may have dash cam or CCTV footage from the area at the time.

Anyone with information should contact PC Sharnie Boast at Aylsham Police Station on 101, quoting crime reference number 36/87152/21.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555111.

