Tools worth thousands stolen from van

Power tools worth just under £9,000 were stolen from a van parked in Gowing Road on Monday.

The theft happened sometime between 8.30pm and 9.15pm on November 22.

Norfolk Police would like to hear from anyone who may have dash cam or CCTV footage from the area at the time.

Anyone with information should contact PC Sharnie Boast at Aylsham Police Station on 101, quoting crime reference number 36/87152/21.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555111.