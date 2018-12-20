Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

CCTV images released after man stole power tool and threatened staff

20 December, 2018 - 11:38
A man who stole power tools from B&Q in Norwich became verbally abusive to staff. Photo: Norfolk police

A man who stole power tools from B&Q in Norwich became verbally abusive to staff. Photo: Norfolk police

Norfolk police

A man verbally threatened staff in a Norwich DIY store when they challenged him for stealing power tools.

A man who stole power tools from B&Q in Norwich became verbally abusive to staff. Photo: Norfolk policeA man who stole power tools from B&Q in Norwich became verbally abusive to staff. Photo: Norfolk police

It happened at around 3.30pm on Saturday, December 8 at B&Q on Boundary Road.

A man stole a number of tools, but when he was challeneged by store staff he became verbally abusive before fleeing the scene.

Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information should contact PC Andy Mason at Sprowston police station with crime reference number 36/77351/18.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

Saffron Square in Norwich, where Michael Currer was found beaten to death in November 2016. PIC: Peter Walsh

Drivers face three weeks of disruption because Norwich ring road roundabout requires repairs

Work on the Sweet Briar Road/Dereham Road roundabout was completed in June. Picture: Nick Butcher

“They just opened the door to us” - eight arrested for Class A drug dealing in police day of action

Officers at William Kett Close where eight people were arrested for Class A drug dealing. Picture: Sgt Mark Shepherd

Cap to be placed on sexual entertainment venues in Norwich as council agrees limit

Sugar and Spice on Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Photo: David Hannant.

Most Read

Ipswich stabbing victim named as 32-year-old Daniel Saunders

#includeImage($article, 225)

Major Ipswich road reopens after serious crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ipswich murder probe: Everything we know so far

#includeImage($article, 225)

Three arrested in Ipswich murder investigation

#includeImage($article, 225)

Three Ipswich stabbings reported in less than 12 hours

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Police join Norfolk family in search for missing woman

Hannah Thomas is appealing for help to trace her mother, Sandra, pictured, who is missing. Pictures: Hannah Thomas

Michael Bailey: Mixing, proving, delivering – why Max is leading the Norwich City way

From left Max Aarons, Jamal Lewis, Ben Godfrey and Todd Cantwell have led the new wave of Norwich City talent breaking through from the club's Colney academy. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Drivers face three weeks of disruption because Norwich ring road roundabout requires repairs

Work on the Sweet Briar Road/Dereham Road roundabout was completed in June. Picture: Nick Butcher

Volcano expert who went to UEA has crucial role when natural disasters strike

Dr Jonathan Stone. Pic: Jonathan Stone

CCTV images released after man stole power tool and threatened staff

A man who stole power tools from B&Q in Norwich became verbally abusive to staff. Photo: Norfolk police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists