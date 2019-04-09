Police warning after reports of cold callers selling tools

Search

09 April, 2019 - 15:57
Police have issued a warning after reports of cold callers in Costessey. Picture: Adrian Judd

People living in south Norfolk have been warned to be wary of cold callers offering power tools for sale.

The warning comes from police after a number of reports of suspected cold callers operating in the area.

Men have been cold calling at addresses in the Costessey area, offering generators and power tools for sale door to door.

Chief inspector Kersty Brooks said: “Please remember you do not have to open your door to cold callers. Close and lock your back door before answering the front door.

“If you do not recognise the person, speak through the closed and locked door.

“If they are selling something or offering to do any work on your house or garden, tell them you are not interested and ask them to leave. If they persist tell them you will call the police and call us on 999.

“If you have any doubt, keep them out.”

Norfolk County Council’s Trading Standards team has advised residents to never buy goods from, or have work done by, someone who calls unannounced at their door, or approaches them on the street.

They said often traders don’t provide full names, trading addresses or contact telephone numbers, resulting in it being virtually impossible to trace them if there are any problems with the work or goods.

Anyone feeling threatened by a cold caller should call 999 immediately.

Anyone with information about suspected rogue traders should contact police on 101, Trading Standards on 03454 040506 or alternatively Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

