Road sign and posts smashed down in lorry hit and run
- Credit: Submitted
An exasperated homeowner has begged drivers to be more careful after seeing posts and road signs outside his house reduced to rubble on a regular basis.
Steven Ford lives on the junction of Thunder Lane and Hillcrest Road and over the years has battled reckless drivers mounting the curb and smacking into the safety structures near his home.
The latest incident saw a courier driver crash into the posts - leaving debris strewn across the junction directly outside his front door.
Mr Ford said: "The posts get repeatedly knocked down and from my experience no one ever seems to stop.
"The ones outside my house seem to get knocked down more than others.
"They were originally put in as part of a traffic-calming scheme but it doesn't seem to have worked."
Adam Taylor, who lives nearby and witnessed the accident first-hand, said: "I was coming up Thunder Lane and saw a lorry reversing.
"As he drove off he hit the post and ripped it out of the ground entirely.
"Panels fell off his vehicle but he just left them behind - he just kept driving.
"He seemed more concerned about finding where his next delivery was as opposed to the damage he had caused to the area."
A spokesman for the courier service the lorry belonged to, Whistl, said: "We are questioning the driver and seeking clarification as to what happened so that appropriate action can be taken.”
Mr Ford is also worried this particular issue may get even worse with the proposed Pinebanks development pushing more traffic to the junction.
Ian Mackie, Conservative county councillor for the area, said: “It’s very disappointing to see such damage yet again, this is an incredibly busy junction and many drivers approach it well over the speed limit.
"Local people and I are therefore very concerned about the impact the proposals for the former Pinebanks site could have in compounding the problem..
"I urge people to email their thoughts on the proposals to Broadland District Council as soon as possible.”