Police search for woman after alcohol stolen from Norwich Aldi
PUBLISHED: 11:06 02 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:00 02 November 2018
Archant
Police are searching for a woman following a theft from a Norwich supermarket.
Two bottles of alcohol were stolen from Aldi, in Larkman Lane, at about 8.45pm on Tuesday, September 25.
Officers have released CCTV of a woman they would like to speak to in connection with the theft.
Anyone who may recognise the woman should contact PC Richard Walker from Earlham Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference 36/60043/18.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.