Police warn parents over bad parking outside Norwich school
23 January, 2019 - 10:03
Norwich Police
Police have warned parents over the way they have been parking their cars outside a Norwich school.
Norwich Police tweeted that they had received reports of poor parking outside Heartsease Primary Academy at drop off/pick up times.
They posted a picture of the way vehicles were parked outside the Rider Haggard Road school. It showed cars on pavements and close to a mini-roundabout.
They said: “Please be respectful about where you park and do not block driveways, pavements or junctions. You must not park on the zig-zag lines.”