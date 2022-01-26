Norwich rogue traders claiming to help fix 'missing' roof tiles

Trading Standards officers have issued a warning over cold callers who spot 'missing' roof tiles - Credit: Evening News

People living in Hellesdon are being warned about doorstep cold callers claiming to see issues with their roof tiles.

The warning comes from Norfolk County Council Trading Standards comes after an incident in the area where a number of men called at a property.

They told the resident they 'could see a tile missing on the roof' and offered to replace it.

After accessing the roof, the men told the householder that there were issues with the ridge tiles and it would cost '£4,000 to fix'.

Trading Standards advises to:

Never deal with cold callers looking to undertake work on or around your property.

Never agree to have work done by somebody who is ‘just passing’ or take their word that it needs to be done at all.

Never allow a cold caller access to your home, roof or garden even if they are offering to do tasks for a small fee or free.

Never pay for work before it is completed.

When looking to have work done on or around your property only deal with reputable companies you have researched and chosen yourself and have obtained a written quotation from before commencing the work.

If you see cold callers operating in Norfolk please contact Trading Standards through their partners the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on 0808 223 1133 or Norfolk Constabulary on 101.

If you feel intimidated or are concerned for vulnerable neighbours call 999.

