Norwich rogue traders claiming to help fix 'missing' roof tiles
- Credit: Evening News
People living in Hellesdon are being warned about doorstep cold callers claiming to see issues with their roof tiles.
The warning comes from Norfolk County Council Trading Standards comes after an incident in the area where a number of men called at a property.
They told the resident they 'could see a tile missing on the roof' and offered to replace it.
After accessing the roof, the men told the householder that there were issues with the ridge tiles and it would cost '£4,000 to fix'.
Trading Standards advises to:
- Never deal with cold callers looking to undertake work on or around your property.
- Never agree to have work done by somebody who is ‘just passing’ or take their word that it needs to be done at all.
- Never allow a cold caller access to your home, roof or garden even if they are offering to do tasks for a small fee or free.
- Never pay for work before it is completed.
- When looking to have work done on or around your property only deal with reputable companies you have researched and chosen yourself and have obtained a written quotation from before commencing the work.
If you see cold callers operating in Norfolk please contact Trading Standards through their partners the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on 0808 223 1133 or Norfolk Constabulary on 101.
Most Read
- 1 Toddler died after getting trapped between stair gates
- 2 'She died alone': Plea to raise funds for Ruth who died before Christmas
- 3 Escaped giant eagle owl spotted in Norwich city centre
- 4 City teen named Ikea drops furniture brand as first name
- 5 Owner of 'thriving' cheesecake business now looking to open shop
- 6 City flat with spiral staircase and balcony bedroom for sale for £190k
- 7 New Fireaway Pizza takeaway set for Norwich
- 8 'It drives my wife crazy' - See inside Norwich fan's footy mancave
- 9 Peaky Blinders show and Sister Act lead new season at Norwich Theatre Royal
- 10 Parking charges at city parks has raised £0
If you feel intimidated or are concerned for vulnerable neighbours call 999.
Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.