Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

Festive revellers urged to stay safe ahead of one of the busiest party nights of the year

PUBLISHED: 09:41 20 December 2018

Police in Prince of Wales over a past festive period. PIC: Rob Colman.

Police in Prince of Wales over a past festive period. PIC: Rob Colman.

copyright 2014: Rob Colman Tel: 07905093569. No Syndication.

Police have issued a stark warning to people as they prepare to head out on one  of the biggest party nights of the year tomorrow.

Norfolk's police and crime commissioner Lorne Green on Prince of Wales Road for an evening. PIC: Neil Perry.Norfolk's police and crime commissioner Lorne Green on Prince of Wales Road for an evening. PIC: Neil Perry.

Revellers and pub and club goers from across the county will descend on Norwich as the Christmas festivities get into full swing on what has been dubbed Black Friday, because of its connection with Christmas parties and late nights.

Those heading out to pubs, clubs and bars in the city – and across the county – tomorrow night have been urged to have a good time but have also been warned to behave themselves.

Chief Superintendent Dave Marshall said: “Our city and towns are great places for people to go out and enjoy themselves and that is exactly what we want people to do over the festive period.

“Christmas is a time of celebration, to have fun and  catch up with family and friends, but the highs can easily turn  into lows if the party spirit gets out of hand.

Prince of Wales RoadPrince of Wales Road

“Unfortunately, for some, letting their hair down may lead to people losing their inhibitions and taking more risks leaving themselves vulnerable to becoming a victim or perpetrator of crime, including violence or sexual offences. For others,  it may result in poor decisions, such as drink or drug driving, anti-social behaviour or even serious assault.

“Our message is – have a good night out, but stay with friends and colleagues, look out for each other and make sure you all get home safely.”

Members of the public looking to venture out this weekend have been given festive crime prevention advice via the force’s 12 Days of Christmas Safety messages, which states:

n Christmas party season is in full swing - know your limits and look out for your friends and colleagues

n Pre-book safe transport home – save the number of a licensed taxi firm in your phone

n Keep an eye on your drinks and never leave them unattended. Even soft drinks could get spiked

n Make sure you have something to eat before a night out and drink water regularly

Police have also urged people not to drink and drive this Christmas part of the annual festive crackdown which runs into the New Year.

Watch out for in-depth coverage from Black Friday in Norwich on our website and in our newspaper.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

Saffron Square in Norwich, where Michael Currer was found beaten to death in November 2016. PIC: Peter Walsh

Drivers face three weeks of disruption because Norwich ring road roundabout requires repairs

Work on the Sweet Briar Road/Dereham Road roundabout was completed in June. Picture: Nick Butcher

“They just opened the door to us” - eight arrested for Class A drug dealing in police day of action

Officers at William Kett Close where eight people were arrested for Class A drug dealing. Picture: Sgt Mark Shepherd

Cap to be placed on sexual entertainment venues in Norwich as council agrees limit

Sugar and Spice on Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Photo: David Hannant.

Most Read

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

#includeImage($article, 225)

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Drivers face three weeks of disruption because Norwich ring road roundabout requires repairs

#includeImage($article, 225)

“They just opened the door to us” - eight arrested for Class A drug dealing in police day of action

#includeImage($article, 225)

Cap to be placed on sexual entertainment venues in Norwich as council agrees limit

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Michael Bailey: Mixing, proving, delivering – why Max is leading the Norwich City way

From left Max Aarons, Jamal Lewis, Ben Godfrey and Todd Cantwell have led the new wave of Norwich City talent breaking through from the club's Colney academy. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Drivers face three weeks of disruption because Norwich ring road roundabout requires repairs

Work on the Sweet Briar Road/Dereham Road roundabout was completed in June. Picture: Nick Butcher

Firearm seized along with 330 cannabis plants in Felthorpe

Cannabis discovered at the property in Felthorpe. Picture: Norfolk Police

Roadworks for Norwich’s Rose Lane to start, but highways bosses not expecting ‘significant’ delays

Rose Lane in Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Ten things you may not know about Norfolk artist John Crome as the 250th anniversary of his birth is marked

An oil painting Yarmouth Jetty by John Crome dated 1810 - 14 in Landscape 200 exhibition. photo - submitted copy - Angi Kennedy For EDP Centro
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists