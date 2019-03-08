Police urge people to secure their homes following a burglary in Norwich

Police are urging people to make sure they secure their homes overnight. Picture: Ian Burt. Archant © 2012

People living in New Catton are being warned to secure their homes following a burglary in the area.

The incident took place on Friday, March 22, when sometime between 3.30am and 5.30am, cash, a purse, a wallet and some GHD hair curlers were stolen from a home in Aylesbury Close after a door to the property was left unlocked.

Following the burglary, police are appealing for anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the times stated to contact them.

Officers are also reminding people to make sure they lock doors and secure windows to avoid being victim to opportunistic thieves.

Anyone with information about the burglary should contact DC Cormac Harrison at Norwich CID on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.