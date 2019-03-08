Search

Advanced search

Investigation closed by police who could not trace wall smash driver

PUBLISHED: 08:56 16 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:56 16 November 2019

Police released CCTV footage of the moment a car smashed into a garden wall in Almond Road, Gorleston Picture: Norfolk Police

Police released CCTV footage of the moment a car smashed into a garden wall in Almond Road, Gorleston Picture: Norfolk Police

Norfolk Police

Police have been unable to trace the driver of a car which smashed into a garden wall.

A garden wall in Almond Road, Gorleston, has been destroyed by a fail-to-stop driver Picture: Liz CoatesA garden wall in Almond Road, Gorleston, has been destroyed by a fail-to-stop driver Picture: Liz Coates

Robert Trueman, 54, was in bed asleep with his wife Sue at their home in Almond Road, Gorleston, when they were woken by a noise and the sounds of an engine revving.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Trueman discovered his wall had been turned to rubble and his son's car, which was parked in the drive, was written-off in the crash.

A silver Vauxhall Astra had collided with a brick wall outside the property at approximately 1.40am on Saturday, September 21.

Police launched an investigation into the incident but have been unable to trace the driver.

A spokesman said: "The investigation has now been closed. Despite following a number of lines of enquiry and issuing appeals for information, officers have been unable to identify the car involved."

Most Read

Tributes paid to young badminton player who died in A47 crash

Young badminton player Bradley Smith, who died following a crash on the A47 near Swaffham. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Norwich’s hidden gem where you can get a huge Sunday roast and a pint for just over £10

Roast beef and all the trimmings at The Windmill, Norwich

Primark confirms the opening date for new Norwich store

A date has now been confirmed by Primark for the opening of its new Norwich store, currently taking shape in Haymarket. Pic: Archant

New £2m community hub with nursery, cafe and soft play gets green light

An artist's impression for the new look Jubilee Hall. Pic: YMCA.

‘He thought he was going to die’ - teenager, believed to be just 13, stabbed in back in attempted robbery

Police are investigating an attempted robbery near Dereham Road in Norwich during which a teenager was stabbed. Photo: Ruth Lawes

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Tributes paid to young badminton player who died in A47 crash

Young badminton player Bradley Smith, who died following a crash on the A47 near Swaffham. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Norwich’s hidden gem where you can get a huge Sunday roast and a pint for just over £10

Roast beef and all the trimmings at The Windmill, Norwich

Primark confirms the opening date for new Norwich store

A date has now been confirmed by Primark for the opening of its new Norwich store, currently taking shape in Haymarket. Pic: Archant

New £2m community hub with nursery, cafe and soft play gets green light

An artist's impression for the new look Jubilee Hall. Pic: YMCA.

‘He thought he was going to die’ - teenager, believed to be just 13, stabbed in back in attempted robbery

Police are investigating an attempted robbery near Dereham Road in Norwich during which a teenager was stabbed. Photo: Ruth Lawes

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Concern for missing woman who is believed to be in Norwich

Daisy Abraham. PIC: Supplied by Norfolk Police.

Collapse of firm behind Café Britannia leaves more questions than answers

Davina Tanner at Café Britannia. Picture: Matt Keal / mattkealphotography

Investigation ‘ongoing’ into double daylight stabbing in Norwich

Two people have been seriously injured after a stabbing on Dereham Road. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Norwich cocktail bar named one of the best in the UK

Lydia DeAth samples one of Chambers Cocktail Company's drinks Credit: Joshua Patrick Photography @joshuapatrickfood

Taxi bosses on celebrities, vomit and breaking stereotypes as firm celebrates 25 years

From left, ABC Taxis co-owners Simon Callender, Paul Walker and Dave Hall. Picture: Sonya Duncan
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists