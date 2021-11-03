News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

Police hunting wanted Norwich man

person

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 4:11 PM November 3, 2021
Joe Brown is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

Joe Brown is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Police are searching for wanted man from Norwich.

Joe Brown, 31, of Drayton Road, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence. 

Mr Brown is white, approximately 6ft 1 tall, of average build with brown hair and a beard.

He is known to visit Norwich and Dereham regularly. 

Anyone who may have seen Brown or knows of his current whereabouts should contact Norfolk Police on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Rocky Horror Show performance cancelled due to Covid
  2. 2 Tributes paid to 'inspirational' headteacher and academy boss
  3. 3 'Waking up is a nightmare': New mum, 30, diagnosed with incurable cancer
  1. 4 From Huckerby to Cantwell, the firm pimping up Norwich City players' cars
  2. 5 Rats 'the size of trainers' invade city street after fly-tippers dump waste
  3. 6 Children terrified as eggs lobbed at windows
  4. 7 7 of the best places to see fireworks in and around Norwich in 2021
  5. 8 Supermarket car park plans would cause traffic issues near Carrow Road
  6. 9 Tributes to takeaway man Mo, the 'gentle giant with a heart of gold'
  7. 10 London fried chicken brand Mother Clucker launching in Norwich
Norwich Live
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Karis Dacosta was last seen on Saturday, October 30 at approximately 6:45pm in Sheringham.

Norfolk Live

Woman found dead near Norwich car park believed to be Karis Dacosta

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
First Bus services tweeted that buses will be using the stop on Jenny Lind Road until 10am.

Norwich bus route will be diverted for seven weeks during road closure

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
A man, in his late 20s, inappropriately touched a woman, in her 70s, on the river path between Wensu

Norwich Live

Second stabbing in the same area of city in matter of days

Sean Galea-Pace

person
Fish and chips at French's, Wells' fish and chip shop. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Two fish and chip shops in Norwich win national award

Sean Galea-Pace

person