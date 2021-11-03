Police hunting wanted Norwich man

Joe Brown is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Police are searching for wanted man from Norwich.

Joe Brown, 31, of Drayton Road, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

Mr Brown is white, approximately 6ft 1 tall, of average build with brown hair and a beard.

He is known to visit Norwich and Dereham regularly.

Anyone who may have seen Brown or knows of his current whereabouts should contact Norfolk Police on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

