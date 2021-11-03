Police hunting wanted Norwich man
Published: 4:11 PM November 3, 2021
- Credit: Norfolk Constabulary
Police are searching for wanted man from Norwich.
Joe Brown, 31, of Drayton Road, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.
Mr Brown is white, approximately 6ft 1 tall, of average build with brown hair and a beard.
He is known to visit Norwich and Dereham regularly.
Anyone who may have seen Brown or knows of his current whereabouts should contact Norfolk Police on 101.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.
Most Read
- 1 Rocky Horror Show performance cancelled due to Covid
- 2 Tributes paid to 'inspirational' headteacher and academy boss
- 3 'Waking up is a nightmare': New mum, 30, diagnosed with incurable cancer
- 4 From Huckerby to Cantwell, the firm pimping up Norwich City players' cars
- 5 Rats 'the size of trainers' invade city street after fly-tippers dump waste
- 6 Children terrified as eggs lobbed at windows
- 7 7 of the best places to see fireworks in and around Norwich in 2021
- 8 Supermarket car park plans would cause traffic issues near Carrow Road
- 9 Tributes to takeaway man Mo, the 'gentle giant with a heart of gold'
- 10 London fried chicken brand Mother Clucker launching in Norwich