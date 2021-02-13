News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Police operation sees officers swoop on city centre street

Simon Parkin

Published: 10:36 PM February 13, 2021    Updated: 10:47 PM February 13, 2021
A Norwich city centre street was the scene of a police operation that saw officers swoop to stop a car. 

A number of police cars and a dog unit could be seen surrounding the BMW car on St Giles Street after it was stopped at 9.30pm on Saturday night. 

Eyewitnesses described the white vehicle and surrounding area being searched in the street, which was deserted amid lockdown. 

“We heard loads of cars pulling up and dogs barking.There were about six police cars searching this one specific white car,” one said. 

“They had sniffer dogs in and out of the cars and looking around.

“It looked like they might have arrested a young lad in his 20s and a woman about the same age.”

The car appeared to have been seized and was subsequently taken away by a recovery truck. 

An eyewitness,who preferred not to be named said: “It was a lot of commotion on an otherwise very quiet street.”

