Police seize almost £2,000 worth of drugs after stop-search in Norwich

Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Archant

A man has been arrested in Norwich after police seized almost £2,000 worth of drugs following a successful stop-search.

A positive stop-search this afternoon near Waterloo Park led to a man being arrested for possession with intent to supply. £1,900 worth of cannabis was seized from him and from his house. #PC833 #NPT pic.twitter.com/zl6zdEe0fP — Norwich Police (@NorwichPoliceUK) February 26, 2019

Officers stopped the man near Waterloo Park on Tuesday afternoon.

The stop-search led to £1,900 worth of cannabis being seized from the man and his address.

He was also arrested for possession with intent to supply.