Published: 7:17 AM July 21, 2021 Updated: 7:22 AM July 21, 2021

A man wanted on recall to prison was spotted at Norwich Market - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Police were on alert to spot a man wanted on recall to prison at Norwich Market.

Officers from the East Safer Neighbourhood Team were on foot in the city when they came across a familiar face.

They spotted a man who had been wanted on recall to prison.

Norwich police tweeted to say the man was now "back in HMP".