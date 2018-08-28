Police shut down Taverham drug den following reports of anti-social behaviour from neighbours

The boarded up property in Nightingale Drive, Taverham. Picture: Staff Archant

A property in a quiet suburb of Norwich has been shut down and boarded up by police following reports of anti-social behaviour and drug taking.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police shut down Taverham property following reports of anti-social behaviour from neighbours. Picture: Staff Police shut down Taverham property following reports of anti-social behaviour from neighbours. Picture: Staff

The flat, in Nightingale Drive in Taverham, is located opposite a primary school.

On Wednesday, officers were granted a full closure order under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 from Great Yarmouth Magistrates’ Court.

The order means it is a criminal offence for anybody to be inside the property for a period of three months.

A spokesperson for Norfolk police said officers had worked closely with Clarion Housing to address concerns from neighbours and people living in the area who had repeatedly reported illegal drug activity and anti-social behaviour at the property over several months.

Julie Colk, 51, has lived in the in the street for 14 years, and said: “It was terrible, you could smell the drugs and the smell was coming down the passage way, there was lots of music at night, vandalism, damage to the doors.

“It was all the time, they were going out and in the middle of the night, it was non-stop, it was getting me down.”

Craig Edwards, 36, a sports park manager who also lives in Nightingale Drive said the news of police action came as a surprise.

He said: “It’s a quiet road, with a lot of old people, it’s a nice neighbourhood, it’s a bit of a surprise but this probably happens where you least expect it.”

Mary Bennet, 73, who lives close to the property, said: “We have seen the police here lots sometimes three or four times a week.

“It’s disgusting for it to happen opposite a primary school.”

Sergeant Helen Howes, of the Broadland Operational Partnership Team, said the police action sent a clear message to people who engage in illegal activity.

She said: “This sends out a clear message that this type of behaviour will not be tolerated and we will continue to work together with partner agencies to take action and seek prosecution against those who continue to break the law.

“I would encourage residents who have concerns about drug use and/or anti-social behaviour to contact us via our website or call us on 101.”