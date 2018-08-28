Uninsured car seized by police in Gorleston

Uninsured car seized in Gorleston.PIC: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team Twitter. Archant

Police have seized an uninsured car after it was stopped in Gorleston.

The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (RAPT) have taken to social media to tweet about the stop, which happened in the early hours of Saturday (November 3).

It was the team’s second uninsured car seizure of the night.

They tweeted: “East team #1691 has just seized his second uninsured car of the night. This one was stopped in #gorleston. The driver also had a revoked licence. #seized #s165.”

Earlier in the evening the team tweeted after the arrest of a man in connection with domestic abuse offences.

They tweeted: “The east team have just stopped a vehicle containing a male who was wanted by @gyarmouthpolice. The male has been arrested on suspicion of high risk domestic abuse offences. #notJustTraffic #domesticAbuseNoExcuse #1691.”