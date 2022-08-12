Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Man arrested after police recover 10 stolen bikes and parts

Grace Piercy

Published: 1:43 PM August 12, 2022
Police seized ten bikes from a property in Thorpe St Andrew - Credit: Norfolk Police

A man has been arrested near Norwich following the recovery of 10 bikes believed to have been stolen.

Officers searched a property in Boulton Road in Thorpe St Andrew on Sunday, July 17, and 10 bikes and numerous bike parts were found.

The bikes reocvered were a black and blue Trek Alpha, a black Carrera Impel, a blue Trek Alpha, a white GT Avalanche, a black Saracen X-ray Pro, a black and orange Carrera Fury, an orange Voodoo Aizan, a grey Boardman Comp, a light blue Foffa and a black Ridgeback Solo.

Police are now attempting to find the owners of the bikes.

A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of pedal cycle theft and handling stolen goods.

He was taken to Wymondham police station for questioning and released on bail.

Following further enquiries, no action will be taken.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have information concerning the suspected stolen bikes or believe it could be their property.

Anyone with information should contact PC Jonathan Parker or PC Troy Brandon on 101 quoting reference number 36/54510/22.

Alternatively, witnesses can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

